OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,401,000 after purchasing an additional 913,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. The trade was a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Stock Performance

Neogen stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.