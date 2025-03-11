OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $60,000 in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $11,067,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enpro by 115.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Enpro by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enpro by 80.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.68 and a 12-month high of $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.83.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

