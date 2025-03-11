1,235 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $225.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.97. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $230.65. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.86.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

