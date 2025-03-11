OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $88,000 Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,548 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 830,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $20,482,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,338.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,369 shares of company stock valued at $17,303,773 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.