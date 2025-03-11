Davis R M Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 98,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,008,000. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 307,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of DFAC opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $36.66.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
