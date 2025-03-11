15,074 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Bought by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 463,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 67,796 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 332,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 130,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 214,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter.

USXF stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1691 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

