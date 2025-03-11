Crcm LP Purchases Shares of 3,644,855 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Crcm LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,644,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,061,000. Grail accounts for about 26.5% of Crcm LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crcm LP owned about 0.11% of Grail as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $6,262,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $5,095,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $3,768,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $3,034,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. Analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

