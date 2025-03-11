Retirement Capital Strategies Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 3,001.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after buying an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,726,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,542,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,787,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after buying an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.

