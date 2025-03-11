Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 172,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $43.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

