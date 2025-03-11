Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLD opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $198.94 and a twelve month high of $272.32. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.