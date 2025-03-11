Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $434,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.13 and its 200-day moving average is $255.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

