Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 41.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 367,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $18,600,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,330.02. This represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,317 shares of company stock worth $1,303,846. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

