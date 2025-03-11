J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $191.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.