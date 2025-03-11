Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $668,000 Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,428.80. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

