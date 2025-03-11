Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 119 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 441,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 252,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,681,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,030,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.19 and a 52-week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

