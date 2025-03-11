Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 21,180 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 403,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,834 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,546,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,487.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,120.72. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $432,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,352,080. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

