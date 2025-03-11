James Blackie Sells 16,767 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 16,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $92,889.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 369,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,492.56. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, James Blackie sold 800 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $4,648.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James Blackie sold 3,609 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $23,025.42.

On Monday, February 10th, James Blackie sold 1,572 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $10,768.20.

On Monday, December 16th, James Blackie sold 8,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $55,680.00.

ON24 Trading Down 3.9 %

ON24 stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

