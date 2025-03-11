Larson Financial Group LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

COF opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

