Rima Alameddine Sells 1,407 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,438. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $634,349.01.

Shares of IONQ opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of IonQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IonQ by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

