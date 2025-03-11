HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in First American Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in First American Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

FAF opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.34. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 172.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

