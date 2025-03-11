1,072,776 Shares in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,072,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 557,502 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 943.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 246,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 202,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $59.77.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

