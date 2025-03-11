Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 149.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 850,345 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Repligen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 31.0% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Repligen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $200.23.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

