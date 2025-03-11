Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $131.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

