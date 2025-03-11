Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 289 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,065,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 112,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,675,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

