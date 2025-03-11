MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.84 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

