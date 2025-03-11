Investors Research Corp Cuts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

