Investors Research Corp Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

