Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stake Lessened by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Stellantis by 28.3% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.