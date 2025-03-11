Investors Research Corp Cuts Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 234,338 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.