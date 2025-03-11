Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $373.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

