PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,833,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

