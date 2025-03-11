PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.94 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 43.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Clorox by 26.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.44.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

