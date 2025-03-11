PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,730 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

