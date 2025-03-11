Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.45 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

