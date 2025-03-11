Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 716,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 213,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$976,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.
