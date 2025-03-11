Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 834,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 669,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.86 ($0.06).

Blackbird Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.73. The stock has a market cap of £16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackbird had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 147.18%.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

Blackbird? a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.

