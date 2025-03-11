Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $16,435,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.3 %

MRVL opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

