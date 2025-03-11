PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

