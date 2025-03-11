Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,289,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

