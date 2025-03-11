Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after purchasing an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

