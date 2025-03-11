Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires Shares of 2,900 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

