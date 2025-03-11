Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $372,000 Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

