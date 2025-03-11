Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $372,000 Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMDX
TransMedics Group Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.