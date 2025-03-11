3,114 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 4.3 %

CASY opened at $381.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.00 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

