Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

