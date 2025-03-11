Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 216,565 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,565 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,234,421.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,494.50. The trade was a 69.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.