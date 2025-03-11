Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $571.00 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,070. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

