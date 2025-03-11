Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VHT opened at $268.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

