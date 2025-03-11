BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Acquires 52,597 Shares

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Free Report) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 52,597 shares of BNK Banking stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$16,831.04 ($10,585.56).

Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BNK Banking alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 51,093 shares of BNK Banking stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$15,838.83 ($9,961.53).

BNK Banking Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.49.

About BNK Banking

BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail and commercial banking products and financial services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Banking and Aggregation. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides home and business loans under the Goldfields Money and Better Choice brands to its retail and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNK Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNK Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.