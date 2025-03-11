BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Acquires 52,597 Shares

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Free Report) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 52,597 shares of BNK Banking stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$16,831.04 ($10,585.56).
Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 51,093 shares of BNK Banking stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$15,838.83 ($9,961.53).
BNK Banking Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.49.
About BNK Banking
BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail and commercial banking products and financial services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Banking and Aggregation. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides home and business loans under the Goldfields Money and Better Choice brands to its retail and small business customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNK Banking
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for BNK Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNK Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.