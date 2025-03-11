Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,193 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.