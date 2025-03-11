First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $111.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

